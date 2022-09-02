Urfi Javed hot video in transparent crop top: Urfi Javed dropped a new video on the internet on Friday morning. The actor is known for her statement fashionable outings; this time, she took her style a notch ahead in a blouse made of a plastic cover. Instead of a piece of cloth, Urfi took a cling wrap that is usually used to cover food and wrapped it around her torso. She further got giant fake flowers and adjusted them to cover her body in a strategic manner.Also Read - Urfi Javed Surprises Everyone With Her ‘Poo Bani Parvati’ Look, Sings ‘Shree Ganeshay Dheemahi’ – Watch Video

Urfi’s cling wrap top also had a one-shoulder detailing. She teamed up her plastic wrap top with a pair of oversized blue denim, a pair of golden earrings and a high ponytail. The popular social media influencer shared the video with many flower emojis in the caption. The video also showed her tripping a bit while walking straight for the camera. Also Read - Urfi Javed Shocks Again, Covers Her Body With Nothing But Chaandi Vark - Watch Video

CHECK OUT URFI JAVED’S HOT VIDEO IN CLING FOOD WRAP TOP:

Urfi has been the talk of the town ever since she started posing for the paparazzi in statement outfits made of the most non-likely materials. She has tried wearing dresses made of blades, glass, jute, wires, Chandi Vark, pebbles, rope and chains among other things. The actor steps out of her house and creates a stir online.

Urfi walks with tons of confidence on her sleeves. She speaks about women’s empowerment, freedom of choice and creativity in the most badass way possible. What do you think of her latest outing in a cling food wrap?