Urfi Javed Turns Dream Girl as She Dons Bold Dress Made From Telephone Wires, Watch

Urfi Javed Turns Dream Girl in Dress Made From Telephone Wires: Urfi Javed continues to slay with her unique and bold style statements as netizens go gaga over her glamour. The actress who has always created a new trend with her fashion experiments once again surprised her fans and followers with a sensational video. Urfi has always been comfortable in her own skin and never cared about naysayers who have criticised her dressing sense. She has often been targeted by trolls and moral police for dressing inappropriately, but the former Bigg Boss OTT 1 contestant lives life on her own terms.

CHECK OUT URFI JAVED’S VIRAL VIDEO:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi Javed (@urf7i)

URFI JAVED STUNS IN BOLD TELEPHONE DRESS

Urfi posted a sizzling video covering herself with telephones instead of tube top and mini skirt made of telephone wires. She spoke about the upcoming movie Dream Girl 2 in the goofy reel while the popular track Dil ka telephone played in the background. In the reel, Urfi says, “Guys, do you wanna know my bestie Pooja is finally coming…yes and I am celebrating her with this special telephone dress or like she likes to call it ‘dil ka telephone dress,’ after all pooja ek tyohaar hai 25 ko is baar hai (Pooja is a celebration, this time, it’s on August 25)…I am so excited to watch your dream girl trailer Pooja…it’s gonna be so much fun…I know…I know…from one dream girl to another….sachhi (really)…smoochie.” Urfi captioned her post as, “From one Dream Girl to another! ❤️📞😘💋#25AugustHogaMast #DreamGirl2 @ayushmannk @ananyapanday @ektarkapoor @writerraj @shobha9168 @balajimotionpictures.” Urfi looked scorching hot in her sexy telephone dress as netizens dropped heart, heart-shaped-eye and fire emojis. While her critics did come up with nasty comments as usual, but Urfi remains unaffected by such remarks keeps treating her fans with smoking hot reels and pictures.

Urfi has acted in Indian television series like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya. She was also a contestant in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

