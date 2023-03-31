Home

'Maafi': Urfi Javed recently tweeted her apology for 'hurting sentiments' of all those offended by her bold fashion statements.

Urfi Javed Tweets Apology For ‘Hurting Sentiments’: Urfi Javed recently tweeted her apology for hurting sentiments of those offended by her fashion sense. The actor, known for her bold and sexy attire is often making headlines due to her unique and unconventional style statements. Urfi is a darling of the paparazzi as she never refuses to pose for them while donning her smoking hot outfits. From politicians to celebs, everyone has an opinion about her. While some have praised her boldness and feisty persona, others have slammed her for her dressing. She has had social media spats with Chahatt Khanna and Farah Khan Ali regarding the same. Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey had also once criticised her for posting her topless video during Laxmi Pujan.

CHECK OUT URFI JAVED’S VIRAL TWEET:

I apologise for hurting everyone’s sentiments by wearing what I wear . From now on you guys will see a changed Uorfi . Changed clothes .

Maafi — Uorfi (@uorfi_) March 31, 2023

URFI JAVED APOLOGISES TO THOSE HURT BY HER FASHION CHOICES

Urfi was recently praised by Kareena Kapoor Khan for her confidence. Ever since then, she is elated and posting about the same on social media. Now, in her new tweet she has written an apology for those hurt by her dressing sense. She also assured netizens that from now on they will get to see a new version of her. Urfi captioned her tweet as “I apologise for hurting everyone’s sentiments by wearing what I wear. From now on you guys will see a changed Uorfi . Changed clothes. Maafi (apology).” Urfi had previously posted her sizzling picture in a green netted outfit and pointed at Kareena’s remark about her. She wrote in her Instagram post “Kareena said she likes my confidence. My life is complete now! K bye someone pinch me.”

URFI JAVED EXCITED AFTER KAREENA KAPOOR’S PRAISE FOR HER CONFIDENCE

While speaking about Urfi at an event, Kareena told “I am not as gutsy as Urfi but I feel it’s extremely brave and extremely gutsy.” She further added “Fashion is all about expression and freedom of speech. I think that the confidence with which she pulls it off, I think she looks really cool and amazing.” The The Buckingham Murders actor also opined “The fact that she does exactly as she wants, that’s what fashion is all about – when you are comfortable in your own skin and do exactly as you, please. I just love the confidence. I am a confident girl so I am all for confidence. I just love her confidence and the way she walks. Hats off.” Urfi reacted to Kareena’s remarks and tweeted “Whatttttttt, Kareena just said she likes me??? I’m ded ! Bye. I can’t, wow, is this seriously happening?”

URFI JAVED-KANGANA RANAUT’S NEW-FOUND FRIENDSHIP

Urfi recently heaped praise on Kangana Ranaut’s sports drama Panga and hailed the whole team. She tweeted “I just watched PANGA , I mean wowwwww ! No nonsense , sensible script , amazing amazing acting . I’m kinda like shook . It’s a good movie mahn , underrated ! Like all actors were too good @KanganaTeam @Neenagupta001 @RichaChadha @jassiegill I know I’m a bit late for this tweet , but I just saw it and I couldn’t help praise them, ” adding two surprised face emojis. Kangana and Urfi had previously displayed their love-hate relationship as they agreed to disagree on Uniform Civil Code. When Urfi spoke about being trolled for her clothes, Kangana called her ‘divine’. The actor replied by admitting her ‘mad respect’ for the Emergency actor.

Urfi has acted in Indian television series like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya. She was also a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

