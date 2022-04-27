Urfi Javed Viral Dance: The hottest trend on the internet is making Instagram reels on viral songs. No matter how hard it becomes to dance or pose for a reel, if it works then it’s worth all the effort! These days, the Instagram is full of viral song ‘Pasoori‘. It is sung by Ali Sethi, who is everyone’s current obsession. Because of its visual appeal, melodious music, and soulful lyrics, Pasoori song has been on everyone’s lips. It’s no surprise that actor Urfi is also smitten with the song. The latest one to groove on the tunes is internet sensation Urfi Javed. The ex-Bigg Boss OTT contestant wore a DIY pastel pink hot top with white pants. She opened an umbrella full of flowers and walked on the streets flaunting her big smile. The slow-mo video has grabbed all the attention.Also Read - Urfi Javed Turns Phoolwanti in Topless Video, Gets Trolled For Sticking Just Flowers on Her Body- Watch

The Pasoori song starts with Raawaan ch baawan ch oh nu lukawaan Koi mainu naa roke… Mere dhol judaiyan di Tainu khabar kivein hove… Aa jaave dil tera Pura vi na hove…

Watch Urfi Javed’s own version of Pasoori here:

Fans are completely impressed with Urfi Javed's viedo. The comment section of her video is flooded with heart emojis and praises. One of the users wrote, "Cute lagre ho aaj toh", another fan said, "flowers on flower".

Pasoori by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill was released by Coke Studio on February 7. The song is still is on trends and streaming services months after its release, inspiring covers, TikToks and fan art across the country. It bagged the 3rd spot on Spotify’s Global Viral 50 list in March.

