Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed, who turned heads in a backless top with white jeans, received backlash from the netizens. Urfi shared pictures on Thursday and wrote, "Not all those who wander are lost. #instagood #instadaily". While few netizens called her badly dressed, a few trolled her for copying celebs. Apparently, this is the not first time that Urfi Javed has been trolled. However, she has said in an interview that trolls doesn't bother her. She has got famous for bold and unconventional outfits. Urfi has often been vocal about her love for fashion and doesn't shy away from wearing outfits that one might consider too risky for daily outings. On her post, netizens have written comments like, "nudity se famous nai hota koi".

Urfi Javed also designs her outfits and a few of them can be seen how she purposely torns her dresses to make something unique. She always ends up becoming the target of trolls every now and then because of her fashion sensibilities. Urfi rounded off her look with a ponytail and just flaunted her sexy back in the latest pics.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

On Wednesday, Urfi wore a saree and flaunted her desi look, she wrote: So sick right now! might have to spend my New Years in bed ! But anyways that’s what I actually wanted! Outfit @gulaab.baari x @rimadidthat