Urfi Javed Dons Barely There Mini Yellow Bralette: Urfi Javed, who is on fire by posting her sequential semi-nude pictures in solidarity to Ranveer Singh’s naked magazine photoshoot doesn’t disappoint her fans. Urfi is not only loved by her 3.4 million Instagram followers, but she is a darling of the paparazzi as well. The actor’s bold pictures and videos and her candid confessions always contribute to the spicy gossips. Urfi has often admitted that she is unapologetic and unabashed about her life choices. The actor has stated that she wears and says whatever she feels like and doesn’t want to be dictated by online trolls. Urfi donned a yellow bralette at Mumbai street while distributing burgers to bystanders.Also Read - Urfi Javed Goes Topless Again! This Time She Covers Her Breasts With Hair Extensions While Sporting A 'Nath', Gets Brutally Trolled

Urfi Gets Mixed Response From Netizens

Urfi looked smoking hot in yellow bralette adjoining a chiffon skirt with front-slit. The actor’s tempting sensual avatar got mixed reactions from netizens as well. While some praised her for her sex appeal and oomph factor, others criticised her dressing sense. A section of users even mentioned that media should stop giving her publicity. A fan commented, “WOHOOO SHE’S KILLING IT ❤️🔥💯🔥.” A netizen also wrote, “Kya duppaattaa leke kapda bana diya.” Also Read - Urfi Javed Goes Nude Again, Covers Exposed Breast With Hands in Viral Video. Fans React to Boldness - Watch

Urfi Javed participated in Bigg Boss OTT and featured in daily soaps like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya ki Dulhaniya.

