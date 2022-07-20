Urfi Javed Latest Hot Look: TV actress and internet sensation Urfi Javed never shies away from the camera. She loves trying bold outfits that are mostly designed by her. She is widely known for going experimental with her fashion choices and hot looks. On Wednesday, Urfi Javed was spotted on the streets of Mumbai in a never-seen-before dress that flaunted her toned figure. It was a see-through net black monokini that she wore with a low waist skirt. Urfi completed the look with black high peep toes and fans wonder how can she walk like this.Also Read - Urfi Javed Spotted In A Black Transparent Dress, 'Kyun Pareshan Kar Rahe Tumlog' Shouts At Paps - Watch Video

Urfi was seen in Bigg Boss OTT and ever since has been making headlines for her fearless attitude. As soon as her pictures and videos came out, fans on social media trolled her fashion choices. Netizens left no stone unturned to troll her for exposing so much on a public platform. One worried fan said, ‘aapki skirt kabhi bhi gir sakti hain’ and another user said, ‘thoda sambhal ke chaliye Urfi ji’. Also Read - Urfi Javed Reacts to Sushmita Sen Being Called Gold Digger: 'She is Already a Rich Woman...'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by janvi_patel (@janvi_patel_1514)

Urfi Javed has made her presence on social media. She has appeared in several popular TV shows and also featured in many Punjabi music videos like ‘Befikra’, ‘Hul Chul’, ‘Chat Sohniye’, and the latest ‘Tere Ishq Mein.’