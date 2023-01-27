Home

Entertainment

Urfi Javed Wears Conical Bralette With Velvet Dhoti Skirt, Netizens Make ‘Ice-Cream Cone’ Jokes – Watch Viral Video

Urfi Javed Wears Conical Bralette With Velvet Dhoti Skirt, Netizens Make ‘Ice-Cream Cone’ Jokes – Watch Viral Video

Urfi Javed recently wore a conical bralette with velvet dhoti skirt in her new sensational video that is breaking the internet. - Watch

Urfi Javed Wears Conical Bralette With Velvet Dhoti Skirt, Netizens Make 'Ice-Cream Cone' Jokes - Watch Viral Video

Urfi Javed Wears Conical Bralette With Velvet Dhoti Skirt: Urfi Javed leaves no stones unturned when it comes to sending shockwaves among her fans and followers. The actor who’s considered a darling of the paparazzi for her bold fashion statements never shies away from flaunting her hot bod. Urfi has been under the radar of internet trolls, moral police, radical groups and politicians for her skimpy outfits. However, she has always maintained that it’s her life and naysayers cannot dictate her dressing choices. The actor has also had verbal spats with Chahatt Khanna and Farah Khan Ali in the past as well. They had slammed her for weird outfits which turned into a heated social media dual with Urfi.

CHECK OUT URFI JAVED’S VIRAL VIDEO:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

URFI JAVED SIZZLES IN CONICAL BRALETTE WITH VELVET DHOTI SKIRT

The actor can be seen donning a sexy black conical bralette teamed with velvet dhoti skirt. Urfi’s barely there outfit was captured by the paparazzi as she posed for them. Her sizzling attire brings the much-needed sex appeal and oomph factor as she looks confident. The hot video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani is grabbing eyeballs and breaking the internet. While her fans are dropping heart, heart-shaped eye and fire emojis, online bullies are also posting nasty remarks as usual. Unaffected by the mixed reaction, Urfi surely looks sensational and spectacular. A section of netizens also dropped funny comments and compared her outfit with an ice-cream cone.

Urfi has acted in daily soaps like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya. She was also a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

For more updates on Urfi Javed, check out this space at India.com.