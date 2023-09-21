Urfi Javed Wears Hip Enhancer in This Black Unique Dress, See Video

Home

Urfi Javed Stuns in Hot Semi-Swimsuit Gown: Urfi Javed is unstoppable when it comes to her fashion experiments. The actress never shies away from trying unique outfits as fans rave her for her confidence and boldness. Despite of criticism from naysayers Urfi continues to slay in her jaw-dropping looks. The former Bigg Boss OTT 1 contestant recently donned a sexy black gown as she did catwalk in her viral Instagram reel. Urfi looked captivating and alluring in her hot outfit as the netizens were left gasping for breath. She had previously dropped a video in a red barely-there dress as she looked smoking hot.

WATCH URFI JAVED’S STUNNING VIDEO AS SHE WEARS HIP ENHANCER:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

URFI JAVED SIZZLES IN HOT GOWN PAIRED WITH HIP ENHANCER

Urfi posted her sensuous video in her glamorous outfit as she performed catwalk. She completed her look with a bold red lipstick. The actress brought the much-needed oomph factor and sex appeal in the sizzling video. Urfi wore a hip enhancer along with her bold black gown as she looked sensual in her new avatar.

For the unversed, Urfi and her best friend Kajol Tyagi had sparked controversy, few weeks ago by posting picture of their intense liplock on social media. As netizens raised eyebrows, entertainment tabloids speculated about the actress’s sexual orientation as she has not been dating anyone since her breakup. Gossip mills speculated that Urfi might be bisexual, since she had confessed about not kissing a man since her last breakup. Neither Urfi nor Kajol came forward for any clarification on their viral picture.

Urfi has acted in Indian television series like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya. She was also a contestant in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

