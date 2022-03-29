Mumbai: Internet sensation Urfi Javed is a controversy queen and this time she has left nothing to invite trolls in her recent post where she is seen wearing her photos, just photos. Exactly! On Tuesday, Urfi shared a video on Instagram where she was seen bashing the users with Swalla Song by Jason Derulo and. The lyrics say, ‘I’m that bitch, and he know, he know…How y’all wifin’ these thots? You don’t get wins for that…’ The Bigg Boss OTT fame revealed that she recreated the look. In the caption she wrote, “Will the real Urfi please standup? Saw this idea on the internet , wanted to recreate this and here we are!” Urfi Javed completed the poloroid pictures’ look with gold earrings and high heels.Also Read - Urfi Javed Eats Vada Pav While Posing For Paps in Sultry Green Bralette Top, Gets Funny Reactions From Fans-Watch

Netizens in no time started commenting on Urfi Javed’s viral video and slammed her for influencing people to wear these pics as a dress. One of the users wrote, “Baap Re Baap”, another one said, “Photoframe kyun bani hui ho”. “Omg…haad ho gaya aab to..aapka dressing style….yakkk”, wrote a troll. Also Read - Urfi Javed Plays Holi in a Front Open And Backless White Suit, Watch Her Viral Video

Watch Urfi Javed’s bizarre look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

Have a look at the comments /trolls on Urfi Javed’s post:

In a recent interview with India.com, Urfi Javed admitted about having self-doubts on her fashion and revealed that there was a time when she used to think if her choices, clothes are right or not. “Pehle pehle mujhe lagta tha. I used to think about it the whole night. Mein kuch zyada toh nahi kar rahi hu. Mein kuch galat toh nahi kar rahi hu. Am I really a slut? But then I realized ke ‘b***h no. I’m not the problem, society is the problem”.