Unbelievable! Urfi Javed Wears Proper Salwar-Suit as She Hits Dubai Beach, Fans Say ‘Miracle Miracle’

Unbelievable! Urfi Javed shocked the internet once again as she wore traditional salwar-suit at a Dubai beach.

Urfi Javed Wears Salwar-Suit at Dubai Beach: Urfi Javed never misses an opportunity to amaze her fans with her bold fashion experiments. The actor otherwise known for her hot and tempting style statements once again shocked her fans by her new makeover. Urfi came up for the first time in a de-glam traditional avatar as opposed to her sexy outfits. The actor has had verbal spats with Chahatt Khanna and Farah Khan Ali, who had objected to her weird fashion choices. Even Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey had been outraged over her topless video during Laxmi Pujan. Urfi, however, has always maintained that nobody can dictate her regarding what to wear as its’ her personal preference.

URFI JAVED IN SALWAR-SUIT REEL IN SHOCKING MAKEOVER VIDEO:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

URFI JAVED SHOCKS NETIZENS WITH HER ETHNIC LOOK

The actor captioned her post as, “🤌🏻🤌🏻🤌🏻.” The video from Dubai beach shows men and women chilling in beachwear and going for a swim at the sea. While Urfi takes a walk at the seaside in an ethnic full-sleeves salwar-suit. In the video clip a woman in a tiny two-piece black bikini can also be seen walking beside her. Netizens in no time came-up with their reactions over Urfi’s shocking makeover. A fan wrote, “Miracle miracle miracle😂😂😂.” Another netizen commented, “Beach pr salwar suit pehnti hai public palace me bikni ye h urfi 🤣.” Others dropped laughing emojis ot eh short video reel.

Urfi has acted in daily soaps like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiyaa ki Dulhaniya. She has also participated earlier in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

