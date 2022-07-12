Urfi Javed or Uorfi Javed has several times turned heads with her bizarre fashion statements. Well, we would like to tell you that Urfi was recently praised by Ranveer Singh in Koffee With Karan 7 for her fashion choices. After making dresses with glass, safety pins, Wire, and plastic, this time Urfi Javed picked razor blades in huge quantities to make a short dress. Urfi shared a video on her Instagram where she can be seen posing in a dress made of razors. “I made the perfect dress for introverts. 😂 Razor cut! Made this dress from razors ! I can’t thank my team enough for helping me with my crazy ideas!”, Urfi captioned.Also Read - Uorfi Javed Reacts to Ranveer Singh Calling Her Fashion Icon, 'I'm Feeling Like Deepika Padukone' - Watch Viral Video

Urfi Javed’s killer looks in a dress made out of razor blades:

Urfi Javed's friends in the comment section warned her not to meet and greet anyone wearing this dress, or else it will be dangerous. "Eid par mat pehenna, koi gale nahi milega 😂", wrote Urfi. Another one wrote, "Ouch bro! Ouch! Real hai? 😮".

A fan was shocked to see Urfi in thousands of razor blades. "It took me 5 secs to realise this dress . blades wtf".

Watch the video of Urfi Javed here:

Urfi Javed was a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1 and she has also featured in daily soaps like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya.