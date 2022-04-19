Urfi Javed Viral Video: Internet sensation Urfi Javed is known for her bold fashion choices and hardly fails to amaze her fans. The actor who often grabs the headlines for her hatke dresses has done it again. She was spotted wearing yet another flamboyant costume as she delivered food packages to the paparazzi maintaining her exaggerated appearance. Urfi got brutally trolled for wearing two pairs of the same colour trousers. In a video that has gone viral, she was spotted in a backless bralette with a plunging neckline and two brown-colored trousers, one of which she was wearing and the other of which is pinned diagonally with her other pair of pants.Also Read - Urfi Javed Skips Rope In A Saree And High Heels, Challenges Her Fans To 'Beat Her' - Watch

Check Urfi Javed’s viral video:

Urfi goes to great lengths to ensure that her pictures and videos create a splash on social media, which normally invites trolls. Netizens flooded the comment section in with laughing emojis. One of the users said, “Zyaada kapdey pehney ke chakkar mein …pant ke upar pant pehen li ..” Another user wrote, “e kya pant hai bhai. Extra tha toh attach kar dia.” Several others asked if there was an offer of buy 1 get 1. Also Read - Urfi Javed Flaunts Sexy Hourglass Figure in Hot Pink Bikini, Fan Says 'Aaj Toh Keher Macha Dia'

What do you think about her latest outfit? Let us know