Urfi Javed Wears Unbelievably Hot Black Onesie Worth Rs 2 Lakh From Kim Kardashian's Favourite Brand - See Pics

Urfi Javed Hot Black Outfit: Internet sensation and TV actress Urfi Javed was recently seen making heads turn on the streets of Mumbai as she wore a bold and hot black cut-out onesie (bodysuit). Urfi grabbed everyone’s attention as she posed for the paps. Do you know the controversial queen wore an expensive outfit from a brand that is adorned by international celebrities like Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Cardi B? Yes, you read that right! Urfi Javed wore a black sheer tulle bodysuit worth Rs 2 Lakh from Mugler brand.

Urfi Javed in a black cut-out bodysuit

Urfi Javed is admired for her bold looks, there are times when her unique outfits leave netizens completely stunned. Urfi Javed was spotted today at a restaurant in Mumbai.

Netizens praised Urfi’s choice of clothing. A user wrote, “For the first time something beautiful and she looks stunning and 🔥🔥🔥, though she is very creative and create many of her garments out of box ideas. Her confidence is outstanding”. Another one said, “She vl b d next bollywood entry”.