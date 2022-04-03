Mumbai: Internet sensation Urfi Javed has become a controversial queen now. Every now and then she is in the headlines for her choice of clothes. This time, the actor dropped a jaw-dropping video of her wearing just a belt instead of a bralette. Yes, that’s right! In the clip, Urfi first posed in a black bralette with black pants, she then transformed her look and wore just a waist belt on her toned figure with pants. While sharing the video, Urfi captioned it, “Used my waist belt as a crop top ! I was literally just thinking what to do with these broad waist belts, here we are – using it as a crop top ! Not bad !!”Also Read - Urfi Javed Roasts Susssanne Khan's Sister Farah Left, Right, And Centre: 'You Are S**t Shaming Me...'

Shutting all the trolls regarding her fashion sense, Urfi Javed did something she hasn't done before. However, fans are not happy with this bold step taken by the actor. One of the users wrote, 'Itna bhi mat kro, please'. Another one wrote, 'Ranveer Singh se bhi aage nikal gyi'.

Watch Urfi Javed’s bold video where she is seen wearing only a waist belt:

Urfi Javed was recently trolled by Kashmera Shah and Farah Khan Ali for her photo dress. There was a never-ending war of words between them. It all began when Kashmera said that Urfi is only famous on Instagram. Reacting to the same, Urfi replied, “Aap ne jo statements bole hai koi valid point toh likho yaar ki ‘I am famous on Instagram and not in real life.’ Aap toh dono mein (famous) nahi ho, kya faida?”

