Mumbai: TV actor Urfi Javed who is known for portraying roles of Avni in Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Aarti in Meri Durga and Bella in Bepannaah, has now become a social media star. Her pictures and videos on the photo sharing platform turn heads. From sharing pictures in swimwear to flaunting her curvaceous body, her pics are to look for. Also, Urfi knows well how to deal with trolls by not responding to them as she keeps on posting on her Instagram feed. This time, the Bigg Boss OTT contestant shared a dance video where Urfi flaunted her sexy belly.Also Read - Urfi Javed’s Sexy Video Wearing Front Open Dress Invites Trolls, Netizens Say ‘Zip Toh Band Karlo’

While sharing the video, Urfi Javed wrote, “So I tell her wait !! #reels #reelkarofeelkaro #reelitfeelit”. The song she chose for the reel was ‘Pocket Rocket by Cochise’. Urfi looked hot in a beautiful yellow floral co-ord set and teamed it up with silver earrings. In the video, she first shows her face and then after that she shows her hot belly dance moves. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Urfi Javed Targets Karan Kundrra, Says 'He is Playing Game With Nishant Bhat'

Have a look at Urfi Javed’s hot dance moves:

Also Read - 'She Lift Up My Saree So That My Underwear Gets To Be Seen', Urfi Javed Shares Horrific Experience From Her Initial Career Days

It has been noticed that Urfi Javed has got positive response on this dance video and it is for the first time that she wasn’t trolled. Many fans are seen being floored by her hot moves. Reacting to this video, netizens have compared Urfi’s dance with actor Nora Fatehi’s belly dance.

On Wednesday, Urfi had shared a video where she wore a open zip dress and that invited trolls. Watch that video too:

A few days ago, Urfi revealed how she was conned by a producer of a web series and was forced to do an explicit scene. “There was a scene where the actor playing my brother-in-law in the show was supposed to look at me, but the producer turned the looking in touching. She made that guy touch my legs and she started asking him to lift up my saree so that my underwear gets to be seen, etc. Then I realised that she played with me. But then I had to keep going,” Urfi told The Times of India.

