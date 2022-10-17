Urfi Javed Viral Video: Internet sensation Urfi Javed never fails to make waves with her social media posts and she did it again! Urfi, who changed her name’s spelling to Uorfi, has dropped a blooper video from her music video – ‘Haye Haye Yeh Majboori.’ The former Bigg Boss contestant almost fell down while shooting for the song and her crew members came to her rescue. Urfi Javed wore a sexy orange saree with a sultry designer blouse in the viral video shared by her. She shared the video on her Instagram handle and captioned it, “Ye toh sach ka Haye Haye ho Gaya tha ! Bts !! #hayehayeyehmajboori.”Also Read - Urfi Javed Flaunts Her Hot Curves in Nude Pink Bodycon Dress on Her Pre-Birthday Bash - WATCH Viral Video

WATCH Urfi Javed’s Viral Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

The video garnered immense concern from her fans. Several users asked her if she was okay in the comment section, while others dropped laughing emojis. One of the users said, “Thank God you are safe. Uff you scared me !!” Another user wrote, “chcha To yah aapke Girne ka Majburi tha🥺😢Haye Haye 😢🙌🙌koy baat nahi ☺️😚💕Aab thik ho aap❤️🧐.” Urfi’s fans wrote, “Haye haye ye majburi 😂👍🏻.” Also Read - Haye Haye Yeh Majboori: Watch Urfi Javed's Steamy Hot Rain Dance in Red Saree With Sexy Blouse, Check New Music Video

Urfi Javed’s song ‘Haye Haye Yeh Majboori,’ is a remake of the iconic song by legendary singer Lata Mangeswar. The actor dropped the full video on her Instagram handle, and fans go berserk. The TV actor collaborated with various influencers like Anjali Arora, Vishal Panday and several others to promote her music video.

