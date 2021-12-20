Mumbai: Actor Urfi Javed has become an internet queen. The diva once again grabbed the limelight as she stepped out in Mumbai in front open cut top with leg-revealing slit skirt. Urfi has shared a set of new pics in the outfit and this time her designer got troll for making her wear such clothes. The photos and videos of Urfi are surfacing through the internet. In the photos, she can be seen wearing a collar satin crop top that comes with a front cut-out and has a thread going to the sides. She teamed it up with a pink satin skirt that comes with a side long cut, that shows her high waist, thighs and toned legs.Also Read - 'Porn Video Kyu Nahi Banati Ho'! Urfi Javed Trolled For Sharing Bold Pics in Extremely Plunging Swimsuit With Deep Cut

For the glam, Urfi Javed opted for subtle makeup, kohl in eyes, a dash of lipstick, and hair styled in braids. Well, she definitely looks hot in yet another weirdly bold outfit. Also Read - Urfi Javed’s Latest Hot Look in Pink Co-ord Dress Invites Jokes; Netizen Say ‘Aaj Zyda Pehnlia’ -Video

Netizens reacted to her new look and trolled her designer for the same. One of the users wrote, “pehnana kya chahte ho”, other wrote, ‘yeh bhi kyu pehnaya hai’. Another one wrote, “Bhai tailor ko kapde jyada diya karo Taki vah pura seal paye aadha kapda bhej kar tumhen ullu banaa raha hai vah.” Also Read - Urfi Javed Has a Message For Trolls Who Slam Her For Copying Priyanka Chopra’s Look

A few days ago, Urfi was trolled for copying Priyanka Chopra as she aced the same ponytail. After Priyanka’s pics were uploaded, Urfi was spotted sporting a long braid. In respond to the trolls, Urfi penned a befitting reply slamming people for judging her all the time. Urfi shared a photo of hers which was taken 4 months back, and in the same, she was seen in a braided hairstyle. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “This was clicked 4 months back! How did I copy Priyanka when I am just repeating my own hairstyle! Just that my hair is longer now? How How? Please explain!! Also braiding is so so common! If having a braided hairstyle means copying someone then the entire world is guilty.”