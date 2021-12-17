Mumbai: Internet sensation Urfi Javed is one of the hottest trends on social media ever since her stint in Bigg Boss OTT. Urfi often gets trolled for her fashion choices, well that motivates her to drop sexy and bold photos of her. Urfi again does a DIY post where she shows how from a pink satin fabric she designed a sexy co-ord dress. Known for her sartorial choices, Urfi’s post as again made some noise for her choice of attire. The diva also captioned the video where she explained the dress was made for Filmfare event. “So I stitched this outfit for filmfare Middle East but ended up wearing a gorgeous black gown! What do you guys think? Isn’t this dress perfect for a red Carpet ? #reelitfeelit #reelkarofeelkaro #reelsvideo Outfit – meeee Mua @monashairandbeauty”, read the caption.Also Read - Urfi Javed Has a Message For Trolls Who Slam Her For Copying Priyanka Chopra’s Look

Netizens were quick to comment on her post and most of them trolled her as she wore a long slit skirt. One of the comments read, ‘zyda pehen lia hai’. Also Read - ‘Tailor Ko Kapde Zyada Diya Karo’! Urfi Javed Steps Out In Bold Side Cut-Out Skirt And White Crop Top

Take a look at Urfi Javed’s video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)



Urfi Javed is known for portraying the role of Avni in Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania. She was also seen as Aarti in Meri Durga, Bella in Bepannaah and Mira in Puncch Beat Season 2. Urfi also played the role of Chhaya in Star Plus’s Chandra Nandini. In 2020, Urfi Javed joined Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Shivani Bhatia, and later played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Also Read - Urfi Javed Grooves To Gayle’s Song But Her Weird Outfit Once Again Grabs Attention, Fans Say 'Fruit Wali Jaali Pehni Hai'