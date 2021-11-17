Mumbai: TV personality Urfi Javed has been making headlines ever since she came out of the Bigg Boss OTT show. Everyday Urfi turns heads with her fashion choices. After getting papped wearing a black cut-out maxi dress in Mumbai, Urfi was seen in a blue see-through dress which had a front zip open. While it’s good to see Urfi all smiles for the camera, the risqué outfit, however, took away all the attention and left netizens disappointed. One of the users pointed out her for closing her zip.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Urfi Javed Targets Karan Kundrra, Says 'He is Playing Game With Nishant Bhat'

Urfi Javed’s dresses cross all limits of boldness. The actor walks on the Mumbai streets and considers herself less than a style icon. However, her fans doesn’t understand her choice of clothes. In the latest video uploaded by Urfi, there is a chain in this dress that has been purposely opened from the middle. She gives a major transformation from a night suit to sexy outfit! The blue dress worn by the actor takes all the limelight as another used asked from where do you find such dresses? Also Read - 'She Lift Up My Saree So That My Underwear Gets To Be Seen', Urfi Javed Shares Horrific Experience From Her Initial Career Days

This is not the first time that Urfi Javed has worn such weird clothes. It seems the actor does not mind getting trolled, instead she appears in front of the fans every time with even more awkward outfits.

