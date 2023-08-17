Home

Entertainment

Urfi Javed’s Viral Liplock Pic With Bestie Kajol Tyagi Stirs Speculations Over Her Sexual Orientation, See Photo

Urfi Javed’s Viral Liplock Pic With Bestie Kajol Tyagi Stirs Speculations Over Her Sexual Orientation, See Photo

Urfi Javed's viral liplock picture with her bestie Kajol Tyagi has stirred speculations over her sexual orientation. See Photo

Urfi Javed's Viral Liplock Pic With Bestie Kajol Tyagi Stirs Speculations Over Her Sexual Orientation, See Photo

Urfi Javed’s Viral Liplock Pic With Bestie Kajol Tyagi Sparks Speculations: Urfi Javed is known for being the biggest influencer across digital platforms. The actress has been slaying the internet with her DIY (do it yourself) style statements. She has always been a darling of the paparazzi and entertainment tabloids as her bold and unique fashion sense creates a lot of buzz. Urfi, who is comfortable in her own skin never shies away from posing for the paps or speaking candidly about her professional choices. She is also sensitive to gender issues and often calls out sexism in her tweets and Instagram stories. The former Bigg Boss OTT Season 1 posted a cosy picture with her bestie Kajol Tyagi has created an unexpected online stir.

Trending Now

URFI JAVED SHARES STEAMY PHOTO WITH HER BESTIE KAJOL TYAGI:





URFI JAVED’S VIRAL KISS WITH HER BEST FRIEND KAJOL SPARKS SPECULATIONS

Urfi shared her photo with Kajol on Twitter and her Instagram stories. In the pic, the duo are seen embracing each other while being engaged in a steamy liplock. Their chemistry as they share the passionate kiss speaks volumes about their intense and emotional bond. The actress captioned her social media posts as, “Love Ya”, while tagging Kajol’s handle. The duo often spends their weekends together and also go on holiday trips. They are often spotted during their outings while Urfi’s relationship status is still unclear. She was earlier dating Anupamaa actor Paras Kalnawat. They later buried their hatchet post breakup while staying in cordial terms. In most of her interviews, Urfi even confessed that she hasn’t kissed a guy since a long time. As Urfi and Kajal’s kissing picture is spreading over the internet like wildfire, internet articles are flooded over the question of her sexual orientation. Many have presumed if Urfi is bisexual, or her recent post is a confirmation about her relationship status.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES