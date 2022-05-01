Janhvi Kapoor Grooves to 'In Ankhon Ki Masti’ And Fans Cannot Keep Calm: ‘Kya Adaiyein Hain’ - Watch

Janhvi Kapoor Recreates In Ankhon Ki Masti: Actor Janhvi Kapoor never misses an opportunity to showcase her love for Bollywood. The actor who is an active social media user recently attempted screen legend Rekha’s iconic In Ankhon Ki Masti from the 1981 period musical drama Umrao Jaan. Janhvi posted the video on her Instagram handle where she goes timeless with her charm and aura. Check out this post by Janhvi channelizing her inner Umrao Jaan:Also Read - Jahnvi Kapoor And Ananya Pandey Spotted Twinning in White at Airport, Fans Comment 'Enter Ishaan Khatter'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Also Read - Sara Tendulkar vs Suhana Khan vs Shanaya Kapoor vs Khushi Kapoor as Sachin Tendulkar's Daughter Gears up For Her Bollywood Debut

Janhvi Goes For No Make-Up Look!

Donning a floor length Kurta, the actor tied her hair in a single ponytail. Janhvi looked utterly graceful as went for a no make-up look, exuding confidence and simplicity. The actor captioned her post as, “#tb to 2 years ago, one of my first बैठकी भाव attempts. Miss it 🙁 Happy international dance day everyone! Even though I’m 2 days late .” Actor Sanya Malhotra commented on Janhvi’s eternal recreation and wrote, “Ufff .” While Shanya showered the Roohi actor with love as she commented, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Janhvi’s fans also hailed her recreation. A user commented, “Pretty fav 😍❤️.” Another fan wrote, “Hayeee.” Check out the fan reactions: Also Read - When Rekha Openly Said She's 'Desperately And Hopelessly' in Love With Amitabh Bachchan!

Janhvi To Reunite With Rajkumar Rao!

Janhvi, who had earlier worked with Rajkumar Rao in Hardik Mehta’s Roohi will again work with the Badhaai Do actor in Sharan Sharma’s Mr & Mrs Mahi. The actor is currently shooting for Bawaal co-starring Varun Dhawan and will also be seen in Siddharth Sengupta’s Good Luck Jerry. Janhvi has recently completed Mahakutty Xavier’s Mili, which is an official remake of Xavier’s Malayalam film Helen. Janhvi is reportedly also a part of Karan Johar’s epic directorial Takht where she plays Nadira Banu.

For more updates on Janhvi Kapoor check out this space at India.com.