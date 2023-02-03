Home

Urmila Matondkar Birthday Special: 7 Hottest Songs of The ‘Rangeela Girl’ – Watch

Urmila Matondkar Birthday Special: Urmila Matondkar is one of the most iconic names of the 90s’ who redefined fashion and glamour. The actress, who primarily worked as a child artist was remembered for her role in Shekhar Kapur’s Masoom (1983). After her Bollywood debut with Sunny Deol starrer Narsimha (1991), Urmila got recognition with Ram Gopal Varma’s Rangeela (1995). The actress shot to fame with the musical blockbuster and became an overnight sensation among the youth. From her costumes to dance sequences, everything about the film makes it a classic and a game-changer for Urmila’s career. From thereon there was no looking back and filmmakers caught the pulse of the audiences as they gave the ‘Rangeela Girl’, some of the best musical numbers in their films. As she turns an year older, here’s a look at Urmila’s seven hottest songs that are still a rage among movie buffs:

RANGEELA RE (RANGEELA)

The opening song sequence that introduces the audience with Ram Gopal Varma’s larger-than-life world of Rangeela is unique in its own way. Urmila’s mini dresses to shorts in the foot-tapping sequence is what Hindi cinema of 90s’ was all about. The colourful world of cinema was well complemented by Asha Bhosle’s vocals and AR Rahman’s music. The lyrics by Mehboob are also in sync with the theme of the film. Urmila gives her own vision to her character ‘Mili’ with her lively expressions in the title track.

MANGTA HAI KYA (RANGEELA)

Urmila and Aamir Khan’s sizzling chemistry in the song makes this one a must watch for all 90’s kids. What a better way to revisit the actress’s filmography on her birthday. At a time when Indian cinema was struggling with VFX and there were enough budget constraints. Ram Gopal Varma created a spectacle with Mangta Hai Kya. From the costumes, locations to the crazy choreography, everything was meant for the young audience. The change in pop-culture as we were headed towards globalization was symbolic in the cultural impact on movie-making post Rangeela. One of the most energetic and peppy tracks of both Aamir and Urmila will surely make you groove.

HAI RAMA (RANGEELA)

Jackie Shroff and Urmila Matondkar’s sultry song sequence depicting passion and lust was way ahead of its time. The late Saroj Khan and Ahmed Khan’s choreography is one of the reasons that made Rangeela songs at par with artistic finesse. Despite being a song about lovemaking and desires, Haye Rama has been tastefully done. The picturization and the sheer brilliance of Urmila and Jackie as thorough professionals makes their chemistry look much more convincing. It was the changing phase of modern India when media didn’t create a hoopla over everything. The sensuous track wasn’t sensationalized and was enjoyed simply as entertainment y family audiences. Asha Bhosle and Hariharan’s playback singing transports you to a mesmerizing world of captivating music. Rahman’s music score as usual hits bull’s eye.

TANHA TANHA (RANGEELA)

The sexiest song sequence of Rangeela‘s album not just visually but on audio as well. Urmila looks drop-dead-gorgeous in bikinis and micro-minis in the romantic number. The track gives you goosebumps as the scorching hot chemistry between Urmila and Jackie is breathtaking. Thankfully, there were neither any cat calls back then nor any jobless trolls or activists threatened to burn down the theatres. The on-screen pair in the song redefined sexuality and romance in Bollywood. The refreshing physical expression of love and passion resonated with the youth. The intimacy showcased in Tanha Tanha is bold, yet aesthetically shot. Urmila in a black monokini brings Baywatch vibes. The actress has proven time and again that she is the most uninhibited artist when it comes to surrendering to the director’s vision.

MAST (MAST)

Urmila’s dance in Aaftab Shivdasani’s debut movie proved that she was the undisputed glam queen of the 90s. Her ability to blend the glam quotient with her energetic dance movies makes the song sequence much sexier. The actress looks smoking hot and alluring in the dream sequence. Urmila gives it her best shot with unbelievable expressions as she brings soul into the title track. Apart from Sunidhi Chauhan’s vocals and Sandeep Chowta’s music, the actress’s charm and aura make the song a compelling watch.

CHAMMA CHAMMA (CHINA GATE)

The dance sequence from the action-drama China Gate, became a nationwide anthem. Anu Malik’s music score and Sameer’s lyrics resonated with the masses. The actors did justice with the lip sync for Anu Malik and Sapna Awasthi. Urmila’s special appearance as the lead dance in the song became the USP (unique selling proposition) of the serious actioner. Urmila’s moves to Ganesh Acharya’s choreography made the audiences groove to the peppy number.

KAMBAKHT ISHQ (PYAAR TUNE KYA KIYA)

Apart from her landmark performance in the romantic-thriller, Urmila’s chemistry with Fardeen Khan was also hailed by her fans. The title track became one of the most popular dance numbers of the 90s’. The iconic trio – Asha Bhosle, Sonu Nigama and Sukhwinder Singh brought a new aspect to musicals. Despite being a groovy song, the soul of the song is about the pain and angst one experiences while falling in love. Urmila’s energy and expressive eyes will keep you hooked to the song.

Urmila had last time appeared as the judge of the television reality show DID Super Moms.

