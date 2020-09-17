Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday made a shocking statement in an interview and termed Urmila Matondkar’s interview as ‘derogatory’ and called her a ‘soft porn star who is not known for her acting’. While speaking to Times Now, the Queen actor claimed that she saw a very derogatory interview by Urmila Matondkar, in which she was ‘teasing’ her. Now, Urmila has reacted to Kangana’s ‘soft porn’ statement. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Shares Pictures of Her Demolished Office by BMC: Mere Karmsthan Ko Shamshan Bana Dia

In an interview with Barkha Dutt, Urmila pointed out how the female anchor who was interviewing Kangana smiled gleefully and relished the comments that Kangana was making. Urmila said that she doesn’t think anything was left to be said by her. She said, “I think you and I should bow out and give way to the new feminism that has come up in the country”. Also Read - Happy Birthday Narendra Modi: Kangana Ranaut Prays For Prime Minister’s Long Life in a Video

Urmila Matondkar also cleared that in her interviews she has always complemented Kangana and acknowledged all her achievements. She said, “If anyone tells me where and which interview in what language I have said this, on or off-camera, I would just change my name, would do anything that was asked for.” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Talks About Sunny Leone, Soft Porn, Urmila Matondkar, And Fake Feminists in One Tweet

Kangana had said that Urmila was, “Pulling faces, making a mockery out of my struggles, and attacking me on the basis of the fact that I’m trying to please BJP for a ticket. Well, one doesn’t have to be a genius to figure for me it isn’t very difficult to get a ticket. “Even Urmila, she is a soft porn star. I know it’s very blatant. But she isn’t known for her acting for sure. What is she known for? For doing soft porn right? If she can get a ticket, why won’t I get a ticket?”

It all started when Urmila had spoke about Jaya Bachchan’s statement and Kangana’s attack over the Veteran actor’s statement in the parliament.