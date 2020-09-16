Actor Urmila Matondkar has taken a jibe at actor Kangana Ranaut over her remark on Mumbai wherein she called it ‘Pakistan Occupied Kashmir’ and even exposed the drug abuse in Bollywood and said that cocaine is the most used drug in the film industry. Now, the Rangeela actor alleged Kangana of unnecessarily playing the victim and woman card. She further advised the Queen actor to start her fight against the drug menace from her home state Himachal Pradesh. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Launches Fresh Attack at Jaya Bachchan Over Her 'Thali' Remark, Says, ‘Decorated My Thali With Women-Centric Roles’

Speaking to India Today, she said, "The entire country is facing the menace of drugs. Does she (Kangana) know Himachal is the origin of drugs? She should start from her own state. She further attacked Kangana overexposing the drug nexus and said, "Why did this person who has been given Y-security from the taxpayers' money didn't give information about the drug nexus to the police?"

She also said that Kangana made distasteful statements and said, "No iota of doubt that Mumbai belongs to everyone. Whoever has loved the city and has given back to the city, it belongs to them As a daughter of the city, I will never tolerate any defamatory remark against it. When you make such comments you are not only insulting the city, but people of the state at large. If one person shouts all the time, doesn't mean the person is speaking the truth. Some people want to crib all the time and play the victim card and if all that fails, they play the woman card."

She even spoke about Jaya Bachchan’s statement and Kangana’s attack over the Veteran actor’s statement in the parliament. Urmila said that no person from a cultured family would such things about someone of the stature of Jaya Bachchan. She also said that she does not agree with action of demolition by the BMC of Kangana’s Pali Hill office.

Opening about why Bollywood is silent on the drug nexus issue, she said, “Bollywood is working in a vulnerable condition. People feel that they may face problems if they speak. If people are under constant fear they don’t ask questions.”

She also raised a question over Sushant Singh death case being politicised and asked why a similar row was not made over the suicide of Dr Payal Tadvi who had committed suicide after alleged facing casteism.

Kangana, on the other hand, took a dig at Jaya over her ‘thali’ remark and tweeted, “One thali was given in which a role for two minutes, item numbers and a romantic scene, that too after sleeping with the hero. I taught feminism to this industry. I decorated the thali with patriotic and women-centric movies. This is my thali, not yours Jaya ji.”