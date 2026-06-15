Urmila Matondkar’s ex-husband Mohsin Akhtar ties knot with Nidhaa Bhatt, shares wedding photos

Businessman and model Mohsin Akhtar has entered a new chapter in his life after marrying Nidhaa Bhatt. The intimate wedding has attracted attention online, especially as it comes after his split from Bollywood star Urmila Matondkar.

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Mohsin Akhtar marries Nidhaa Bhatt (PC: IMDb)

Mohsin Akhtar is once again making headlines, but this time for his second marriage. The actor, model, and businessman recently married Nidhaa Bhatt in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family. News of the wedding quickly spread across social media after he posted pictures from the wedding ceremony, with fans congratulating the couple. Mohsin was previously married to actor Urmila Matondkar but got separated in 2024.

Mohsin Akhtar marries Nidhaa Bhatt

Mohsin Akhtar and Nidhaa Bhatt exchanged wedding vows in an intimate ceremony surrounded by their loved ones. Pictures from the celebrations showed the couple dressed in elegant traditional outfits. Friends and well-wishers flooded social media with congratulatory messages soon after the wedding photos surfaced online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohsin Akhtar (@mohsinakh)

Mohsin Akhtar shared a series of images from the wedding ceremony with a caption, “Pure intentions, honest love, and a heart full of sabr and shukur. Keep your soul pure, heal along the way, and trust that Allah’s script is always better. In His perfect time, my gorgeous wifey @nidhab, he rewarded me with your sincerity and blessed me. You brought light in my life.

So thank you my love♥️

And thank you, Mouji, for looking after me from the other side of the world. I know it’s your blessing and your love for me that came like this. Today I know you will be more at peace.I miss you more than I could ever imagine, and I love you. Keep us in your prayers. ❤️”

According to the media reports, the couple kept the event relatively private, choosing a close-knit gathering instead of a large celebration.

Who is Nidhaa Bhatt?

Following the wedding announcement, many people have become curious about Nidhaa Bhatt. According to the latest media reports, Nidhaa keeps a low profile. However, details from her private Facebook account suggest she is originally from Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

Mohsin Akhtar and Urmila Matondkar relationship timeline

Mohsin Akhtar and Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar reportedly met each other at designer Manish Malhotra’s niece wedding and gradually developed a close bond. The couple married in March 2016 in an intimate ceremony. Over time, reports of differences between the two began to surface. Speculation regarding their marriage increased as they were seen less frequently together at public events.

The couple officially parted ways after eight years of marriage when Urmila filed for divorce in a Mumbai family court in September 2024.