Actress-turned politician Urmila Matondkar’s Instagram account was hacked on Wednesday, December 16. Following this, the actor had filed a written complaint to the Mumbai Cyber Cell. Now, on December 21, the Mumbai Cyber Cell has filed an FIR against an unidentified person in the case who allegedly hacked her Instagram account. The account was restored on December 17. A case was registered under sections 43,66 and 66-C of the Information Technology Act. The Mumbai Cyber Cell has also recorded Urmila Matondkar’s statement. Also Read - Farmers' Protests: Demonstrators Allege Facebook, Instagram Accounts Blocked After Live Broadcast

In a tweet, Urmila wrote: "Cyber crimes" is not something that women should take lightly..as I went to file FIR on my @instagram ac hacking met this dynamic DCP #cybercrime @MumbaiPolice Smt. Rashmi Karandikar who enlightened me lot more on the issue. Will surely be working on it in future. @MahaCyber1″

"Cyber crimes" is not something that women should take lightly..as I went to file FIR on my @instagram ac hacking met this dynamic DCP #cybercrime @MumbaiPolice Smt. Rashmi Karandikar who enlightened me lot more on the issue. Will surely be working on it in future. @MahaCyber1 pic.twitter.com/0cSKaoeONX

