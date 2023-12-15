Home

Actor Urvashi Dholakia, who is better known for different roles in TV serials and reality shows recently made some shocking revelation about her divorce. The actor who tied the knot at 16, gave birth

Actor Urvashi Dholakia, who is better known for different roles in TV serials and reality shows recently made some shocking revelation about her divorce. The actor who tied the knot at 16, gave birth to twin sons at 17, and was separated by 18 talked about some of her harrowing experiences nearly three decades after her divorce. In conversation with Siddharth Kannan, the Kausautii Zindagi Kay actress revealed that she wanted to experience the “Cinderella life”. However, the dream turned into a nightmare, and the actress had to get a divorce.

When questioned about her decision to marry at a young age, Urvashi responded, ‘Yes, during that period, I was deeply in love. Even if you ask me today, I won’t deny it. Love was a significant factor, and that’s why I chose to leave everything behind to explore a different part of the world. We belong to an era where the institution of marriage is deeply ingrained, especially for women and girls.'”

The actress explained, “I believe in the constitution of marriage. I have always believed in it. I was 16 and was not mature enough. But at that time I knew that I didn’t want to work.”

“But then the bubble burst, though I didn’t let it get to me. It was not an arranged marriage, I was madly in love with that person. I have known him for more than a year. I was married at 16, had twins at 17 and got divorced at 18,” Urvashi added.

As the show progressed, Urvashi got candid about the support she has received from her parents. The actress revealed that after getting divorced at 18, it was only her parents who stood with her in times of hardship. Further, the actress resumed her work at the age of 19.

Revealing more about her marriage, Urvashi said that her sons Sagar and Kshitij Dholakia have never seen their father. It has been over two decades, but Urvashi never spoke to her ex-husband. Meanwhile, Urvashi Dholakia last featured in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

