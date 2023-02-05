Home

Urvashi Dholakia Meets With Car Accident in Mumbai, Escapes Unhurt

TV actress Urvashi Dholakia met with a car accident in Mumbai on Saturday, February 4. The unfortunate incident happened when Urvashi was going to Mira Road Film Studio for shooting and on her way, a school bus carrying children in Kashimira hit Urvashi’s car from behind. However, Urvashi escaped unhurt in the accident.

The Bigg Boss season 6 winner Urvashi Dholakia did not register any case against the school bus driver at the police station and just called it an accident. The Kashimira Police has recorded the statement of the actress’ driver.

Urvashi Dholakia is best known for playing the negative role of Komolika in the popular television show Kasautii Zindagi Kay. She also acted in several TV shows including Dekh Bhai Dekh, Shaktimaan, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Tum Bin Jaaoon Kahaan, Kahiin To Hoga, Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai and Chandrakanta – Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha.