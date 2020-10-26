Newly married Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s pre-wedding and wedding pictures have gone viral. The singers tied the knot in a Sikh wedding ceremony at a Gurudwara in Delhi on October 24, Saturday. Many celebrities from the industry attended the wedding and one of them was Urvashi Dholakia who was also a part of Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s Anand Karaj ceremony which was held in the afternoon at gurudwara. The couple later took pheras in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony. Urvashi Dholakia shared pictures with Neha Rohanpreet wrote, “And my baby Nehu is married!!! Congratulations @nehakakkar and @rohanpreetsingh Loveeee you both!!! (sic).” Also Read - Tony Kakkar Shares New Video From Neha Kakkar's Wedding Pheras, Do Not Miss Her Sindoor

Both Neha and Rohanpreet are seen decked in peach, pink and golden coloured outfits with Neha donning pink flowers in hair and stunning bridal jewellery. The couple looks all adorable and gives royal vibes at their wedding ceremony. Also Read - Neha Kakkar's Grand Bridal Entry, Rohanpreet Singh's Performance - All The Videos From Their Lavish Delhi Wedding

Urvashi was also the one who drove Neha to the gurudwara for the Anand Karaj ceremony. The actor had mentioned in a separate post the she got emotional after dropping Neha as a bride to the gurudwawa. “Drove my Nehu from the hotel to the Gurdwara..lots of emotions were running through me..overwhelming and extremely happy to see my baby married now! Wishing you a very happy married life Nehu @nehakakkar (sic)”, Urvashi wrote.

Urvashi Dholakia wore a pink-peach colour lehenga with short shirt by designer Rohit Verma. She can be seen performing bhangra at Neha Kakkar’s wedding. Have a look: