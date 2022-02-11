Mumbai: Urvashi Dholakia will be seen playing a suave character in Naagin 6. On returning to fiction shows, Urvashi said, “It is always a good thing to go back to fiction, but most important is to go back to the right one”. Urvashi Dholakia is all set to make her fiction comeback with the Naagin series. The show will go on air on February 12, and will see her in a key role. Urvashi, who was last seen in the fiction space in Chandrakanta – Ek Mayavi Prem Gatha, in a recent interview, talked about her return to the TV screens.Also Read - Simba Nagpal on Naagin 6 Memes, Working With Tejasswi Prakash And Fight With Umar Riaz | Exclusive

Urvashi revealed, “It is always a good thing to go back to fiction, but the most important is to go back to the right one.” Recalling how Naagin happened, Urvashi revealed, “When I was offered Naagin, I agreed to the role because Naagin is currently one of the biggest supernatural franchise on television. Also, I am sure that if Ekta chose me for the role, she definitely had something concrete in mind”. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash Wants to Bond With Shamita Shetty, But ‘Taali Do Haath Se Bajti Hain’ - Exclusive

Returning to work with Balaji and Ekta always feels like home for Urvashi. She said, “Balaji is home ground for me. You can call it a karmic, cosmic connection with Ekta and the Balaji team. We all understand one another extremely well and it feels great to be working with them once again. We have such a strong connect with each other that in the beginning even when my character was not entirely characterized, I had faith in Ekta and the team that they would make sure it’s a standout role”. Also Read - Naagin 6: Maheck Chahal Plays 'Indian Wonder Woman', Says 'we Are Not Making a Joke'

Ask her about her character and Urvashi spilled the beans about her role. “She’s very suave. She happens to be a minister’s wife who has class, money, taste and she’s a doting mother to her daughters. That is all I can say. You’ll have to see the show to know more”, concluded the actor.