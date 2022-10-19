Urvashi Rautela Breaks Silence After Fans Link Her Viral ‘I Love You’ Video With Rishabh Pant

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela whose old ‘I Love You’ video has gone viral, posted a clarification on Wednesday regarding the same. Taking to Instagram, Urvashi shared a note on her story in which she wrote, “Just want to make it clear again regarding my I love you video circulating these days…that it was only from acting perspective & was a dialogue scene not directed towards anyone or from any video call.”Also Read - Suryakumar Yadav to be Rested For T20 WC Warm-up Game vs New Zealand; Deepak Hooda or Rishabh Pant Likely to Replace Him in Playing XI - Report

Talking about the video, Urvashi's short clip in which she could be seen saying, "Aap bolo I love you…nahi pehle aap bolo I love you..ek baar boldo..bas ek baar boldoo," got viral on social media due to which the actor faced a lot of trolling in the past. Netizens also linked the video with rumoured ex-boyfriend Rishabh Pant.

Urvashi Rautela’s clarification post

Watch the viral video



Urvashi Rautela is currently facing a lot of backlash on social media after she posted multiple pictures with cryptic captions from Australia, where the Indian cricket team is currently practicing for the T20i World cup 2022.

Netizens trolled Urvashi allegedly for following cricketer Rishabh Pant. This year, in August, Urvashi gave an interview to an entertainment portal, the clip of which has now gone viral. In the interview, Urvashi said that a certain “Mr RP” waited for her for almost 10 hours in a hotel lobby to meet her while she was getting some sleep and that she felt bad for having made him wait for so long.

As soon as the clip went viral, fans started linking Rishabh Pant with her again. Netizens started to write saying that the “RP” Urvashi was talking about in the interview was nobody else but Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant.