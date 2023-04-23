Home

Urvashi Rautela recently filed a legal suit against self-proclaimed film critic Umair Sandhu for spreading fake news.

Urvashi Rautela Files Legal Suit Against Self-Proclaimed Film Critic Umair Sandhu For Spreading Fake News

Urvashi Rautela Files Legal Suit Against Film Critic: Urvashi Rautela recently hit back at a self-proclaimed film critic for spreading fake news about her. She took to her Instagram handle and posted that she was going to take legal route against the person for maligning her image. The self-proclaimed movie critic had earlier written defamatory tweets against Celina Jaitly. Many users had posted screenshots of his tweets where he used foul language and posted obscene content about Bollywood celebrities. He has been accused multiple times by netizens for making baseless claims to tarnish the image of known B-town celebs.

URVASHI RAUTELA FILES DEFAMATION CASE AGAINST SELF-PROCLAIMED FILM CRITIC

Urvashi Rautela who is going to be seen with Akhil Akkineni in Agent filed a defamation case against film critic Umair Sandhu over baseless allegations. Urvashi is known for her stunning fashion statements and acting prowess in movies. Recently, pictures from her upcoming Rs 100 Crore PAN Indian film, Agent, got leaked online. Umair Sandhu, who is known for his vulgar and false tweets recently mentioned Urvashi’s name in his tweets. He tweeted false allegations on the agent team that Urvashi was uncomfortable over the behaviour of Akhil. As his tweets went viral, Urvashi took to her social media and bashed the journalist Umair over his tweet. She shared a message on her Instagram handle which read, “Defamation legal notice has been served by my legal team. Definitely disgruntled by indecent journalist like you for your spurious / ridiculous tweets. You’re not my official spokesperson. And yes you’re very immature kind of a journalist who made me & my family extremely uncomfortable”

UMAIR SANDHU TARGETED CELINA JAITLY BEFORE URVASHI RAUTELA

Sandhu had earlier tweeted allegations against Celina Jaitly and written “Celina Jaitley is the only actress in Bollywood who slept with both father (Feroze Khan) and son (Fardeen Khan) many times.” Celina made her acting debut opposite Fardeen in Firoze Khan’s directorial Janasheen (2003). Celina responded to him and tweeted “Dear Mr Sandhu hope posting this gave you the much needed girth and length to become a man and some hope to cure you of your erectile dysfunction. There are others ways to fix your problem… like going to a doctor, you must try it sometime! @TwitterSafety pls take action.”

URVASHI RAUTELA AWAITS MANY EXCITNG MOVIE PROJECTS

Urvashi’s next, Agent has been directed by Surender Reddy and was adapted from a story written by Vakkantham Vamsi. The movie has been produced by Rambrahmam Sunkara and shot in Budapest. Agent is all set for a theatrical release on 28 April 2023. Urvashi has focussing on her next ventures, including her Hollywood debut. She will be seen opposite Michele Morrone from 365 Days. Urvashi was most recently seen alongside Megastar Chiranjeevi in Waltair Verrayaa‘s Boss Party song, which became the biggest party anthem. In her next, she be seen alongside Ram Pothineni. The actor will also be seen in Inspector Avinash with Randeep Hooda. In the suspense film Black Rose, Urvashi will be seen playing the lead role. She will also appear in the Hindi version of the Tamil film Thiruttu Payale 2.

