Actor Urvashi Rautela is raising the temperature with her hot moves. Brushing aside out boring Tuesday and filling it with full of energy, the Pagalpanti actor shared her video on Instagram flaunting her killer dance moves on Justin Bieber’s popular song ‘Yummy’. Clad in a black top and shimmery golden skirt, she completed her look with subtle makeup, kohled-up eyes and hair styled in loose curls. Also Read - Urvashi Rautela Looks Breathtaking in Hot Bridal Look as She Turns Showstopper at Fashion Show

She accessorised her look with a pair of earrings, a bracelet and a pair of heels. Needless to say, she looks hot as she flaunts her sizzling dance moves. Sharing the video, she wrote, “YUMMY #love #UrvashiRautela #Justinbieber #Yummy.” (sic) Also Read - Urvashi Rautela Flaunts Her Midriff Abs in Black Latex Shirt And Lowers, Looks Sizzling Hot in Bold Makeup

Watch the video here:



Earlier, she shared her gorgeous pictures flaunting her bridal avatar. Taking to Instagram, she uploaded her drool-worthy pictures in a gorgeous red blouse teamed up with white-red lehenga and matching dupatta. For the glam, she opted for dewy makeup, rosy cheeks, perfect eye-makeup, kohled-up eyes and a dash of pink lip shade. She accessorised her look with matha patti, a heavy choker necklace, slave bracelet and a pair of earrings. She finished off her look with hair styled in loose curls. Needless to say, she looked breathtaking, as always.



With over 23 million followers, she keeps treating fans with her hot pictures and videos. Urvashi rose to fame with her role in Hate Story 4 and was loved by the audience.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, she was last seen in Pagalpanti along with John Abraham, Ileana D’cruz, Anil Kapoor, Kriti Kharbanda, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Kharbanda.