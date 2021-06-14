Mumbai: Bollywood star Urvashi Rautela is becoming such an inspiration for everyone with her workout videos. Urvashi is now proving that she isn’t just versatile in acting but also consistent when it comes to putting hard work in the gym, the actress even does hardcore pilates. Also Read - Urvashi Rautela Ups The Glam Quotient in Rs 15 Lakh Versace Print Dress

The actor recently uploaded a video on her social media in which she can be seen being punched on her belly by her trainer as a part of the training session. Sharing the video, she wrote, “NO PAIN NO GAIN 👊🏻🦾💥 He clocks me right in the gut 🥊 Getting walloped is part of my action film 🎥 🎞 absorbing his blows 🥊”. Also Read - Urvashi Rautela on Versace Baby, Bikini Body, COVID Relief Work, And Making India Proud | Exclusive

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela)

Also Read - Urvashi Rautela Stuns in Rs 15 Crore Versace Dress: Yay or Nay?

In another video, Urvashi can be seen hanging upside down from a punching bag as a pert of her workout. ”When you perform a crunch from an over-extended position you may be able to tap into your innermost abdominal muscles,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela)

Several fans took to the comment section of Urvashi Rautela’s post ad dropped fire emojis.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be making her Tamil debut with a big-budget sci-fi Tamil film in which she will be playing the role of a microbiologist and an IITian, and later she is going to appear in a bilingual thriller “Black Rose” along with the Hindi remake of “Thirutu Payale 2”. The actress recently got a blockbuster response for her song “Doob Gaye” opposite Guru Randhawa. Urvashi is starring in a lead role in Jio studio’s web series “Inspector Avinash” opposite Randeep Hooda, which is a biopic based on the true story of super cop Avinash Mishra and Poonam Mishra.