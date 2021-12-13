Mumbai: Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela, who served as one of the Miss Universe judges at the Universe Dome in Eilat, Israel, is thrilled as India’s Harnaaz Sandhu won the Miss Universe title. As soon as ‘India’ was declared the winner on the stage of Miss Universe 2021 beauty pageant, Harnaaz Sandhu burst into tears. It was an emotional moment for the whole of India. Urvashi Rautela, the judge of the show, too could not hold back her tears at this moment. Urvashi took to social media to share her video. It is written together that as judges, we took the best decision. “AS A #MISSUNIVERSE JUDGE MADE THE BEST DECISION 🙏🏻 I CANT STOP CRYING 😭 … WE DID IT INDIA 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳”, read the caption.Also Read - 'Har Hindustani Ki Naz!' Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu Gets Love From Miss Universe 1994 Sushmita Sen

Urvashi shared another video on her Instagram account with Harnaaz Sandhu. In the video, Urvashi was seen carrying a tricolour in one hand while hugging Harnaaz. She wrote: “I would say that I am super happy as I was the only Indian in the jury to witness that historic moment in front of my eyes. I couldn’t control my tears at the moment. From the moment I entered Israel to meet the former Prime Minister as he had invited me and my family till being the judge at the Miss Universe, back in the time when I was the part of Miss Universe we rarely used to have anyone as an Indian judge, like rarely about one per cent. Also Read - We Did It India: Urvashi Rautela Waves Tiranga As She Celebrates Harnaaz Sandhu's Miss Universe Win | Watch

“So, for me being the judge for the very first time at the Miss Universe pageant and then India winning, nothing could be more historic than it. I saw the iconic moment with my eyes. I feel as the luckiest person in the entire universe right now because achieving so much love, respect, and recognition in Israel from the people from the organization and the government is truly iconic as it’s a proud moment for me,” she added. Also Read - ‘Chak De Phatte India!,’ Says Harnaaz Sandhu After Winning Miss Universe 2021

The words “Chak De Phatte, India” were among the first that 21-year-old Harnaaz Sandhu said after she beat South Africa’s Lalela Mswane and Paraguay’s Nadia Ferreira to win the Miss Universe title on Sunday.