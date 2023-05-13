Home

Urvashi Rautela Lashes Out at Rishabh Pant Fan After he Mispronounces Her Surname – Watch

Urvashi Rautela Lashes Out at Rishabh Pant Fan: Bollywood and cricket are the biggest crowd pullers for the Indian masses. There have been many rumours about link ups between actors and cricketers. Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant’s alleged banter and speculations about the duo gave enough scoop to the rumour mills. The Bollywood actor and wicket keeper-batsman’s rapport is always making headlines at entertainment tabloids and portals. However, the crazy fandom seems to be divided when it comes to support for their favourite celebs. Recently a fan’s selfie video went viral where he mispronounced Urvashi’s name while joking with his friends.

CHECK OUT THE VIRAL VIDEO FROM IPL 2023 MATCH SHARED BY URVASHI RAUTELA:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

URVASHI RAUTELA GETS ANGRY AFTER RISHABH PANT FAN MISPRONOUNCES HER SURNAME

The reel might have been in good humour, but it seems to be not going down too well with the Agent actor. She took to her Instagram handle and reposted the video. Urvashi captioned her post as “STOP BUTCHERING MY LAST NAME WHICH IS SO PRECIOUS TO ME 😡 😡 😡 WORDS HAVE MEANING & SURNAMES HAVE POWER & BLESSINGS #IDontLikeIt #notfunny ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ #love #UrvashiRautela #UR1 #reels #reelsinstagram #reelkarofeelkaro #reel #reelsindia #actor #dance #girl #instagood #trending #India #instagram #india.” In the viral clip from the DC vs SRH IPL match, a fan was seen showing support for Rishabh Pant and saying that he won’t spare Urvashi Rautela amid their link-up rumors. The person was seen mispronouncing the actor’s name as ‘Ratola’ instead of Rautela.

For the unversed, Rishabh is not a part of IPL 2023 as he is currently recovering from his injuries caused due to a road accident. He was soon rushed to the hospital after suffering several injuries including a knee ligament tear.

Urvashi recently made a special appearance in the Telugu spy thriller Agent starring Akhil Akkineni, Mammootty and Dino Moreo in crucial roles.

