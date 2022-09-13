Actress Urvashi Rautela and Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant were rumoured to be dating back in 2018 but recently they were caught getting fame with their ‘tu tu mein mein’ fight. A recent video of Urvashi has gone viral where she was seen apologising Rishabh Pant amid the recent controversy. Shared by Instant Bollywood, Urvashi was seen saying “I am sorry” when she was asked to say something about Pant.Also Read - Urvashi Rautela BREAKS Silence on Naseem Shah's 'Don't Know Her' Statement'; IG Story Goes VIRAL

The war of words between Urvashi and Rishabh started when the actress in an interview had claimed that a 'certain RP' waited for hours in a hotel lobby. She said, "Mr RP came to the hotel lobby and wanted to meet. Ten hours passed and I fell asleep. I couldn't attend any calls and when I woke up I saw 16-17 missed calls and I felt so bad that someone was waiting for me and I couldn't meet them. I told him we'll meet when you come to Mumbai. We met in Mumbai but a huge drama happened with the paps and all."

Urvashi then called Rishabh 'chotu bhaiya'. She wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Chotu bhaiya should play bat ball…main koyi munni nahi hoon badnaam hone with young.

Viral video of Urvashi Rautela apologising Rishabh Pant: