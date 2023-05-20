Home

India at Cannes: Urvashi Rautela Stuns in Hot Orange Flower Strapless Dress, See Pics

India at Cannes: Cannes International Film Festival 2023 is all about India’s rise in the global market. Cinema is one of the strongest mediums of soft power. India being the country which produces the largest number of films in diverse languages has made a prominent place in the international market. Today, not just Bollywood films but Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi, Marathi and Bengali movies are also leaving a worldwide impact. Urvashi Rautela, who has worked in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu films also graced the red carpet at Cannes 2023. The actress known for her perfect fashion sense also mesmerised the shutterbugs with her previous two appearances at Cannes.

URVASHI RAUTELA STUNS IN HOT ORANGE COUTURE DRESS AT CANNES 2023

Urvashi was seen donning an orange couture outfit. She looked alluring and sensational in the sexy orange flower strapless gown. The actress captioned her post as “CANNES Day 4 A rendezvous of talent, passion, and inspiration: Cannes Film Festival.” Fans dropped heart, heart-shaped-eye and fire emojis. She had previously wore a corseted gown with exaggerated off-shoulder sleeves. Urvashi matched the teal blue on her gown with the shade of her lipstick. In another dazzling appearance, she had opted for an embellished halter-neck gown that featured heavy stonework all over the corset and at the waist the gown featured a multi-layered ruffle tulle waist down.

CHECK OUT URVASHI RAUTELA’S VIRAL POSTS FROM CANNES 2023:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

Urvashi won the Miss Diva 2015 beauty pageant. She also represented India in Miss Universe 2015. She will next be seen in the Randeep Hooda starrer web series Inspector Avinash.

