Urvashi Rautela Bum-Ripped Jeans: Bollywood fashionista Urvashi Rautela has been making heads lately with her mesmerising pictures. Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress has left behind most of the A-listers in the social media number game. With more than 53 million followers on Instagram, Urvashi Rautela hogged the limelight with her outfit choice. She wore a hot pink top with a silver shimmery neckline. She paired it with blue baggy cheeky ‘bump ripped’ denim jeans Dolce & Gabbana. Though she looked smoking hot in this outfit, however, the photos invited massive trolling and jokes.Also Read - Urvashi Rautela Viral Video: Urvashi Rautela Dances on BlockBuster Song POPOPO In Flight, Netizens Can't Take Their Eyes Off

As we all are accustomed to a deliberately placed rip on the knees or thighs. However, Urvashi's denim sported the latest 'bum rip' that became a hot sensation topic on the internet. The actress' followers commented on her look and joked that it would be easier for the doctor to inject you. "Ab Injection Lagana Hua Aasan", wrote a user on Urvashi's post. Another one wrote, "Arey Yeh Kaunsa Fashion Hain".

Urvashi Rautela’s look in bum-ripped jeans:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

Urvashi Rautela’s comment section:

On the work front, Urvashi was recently appointed as the first global brand ambassador for the Smile Train foundation and just a time before that Urvashi was seen performing in front of 50,000 people at the trailer launch of her pan-India film, The Legend. The actress is making sure to keep her admirers proud and engaged with her daily life activities and global achievements.