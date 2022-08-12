Urvashi Rautela vs Rishabh Pant: Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has responded to Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant’s taunt where he said ‘peecha chor de’ in a post that is now deleted. In a new post, Urvashi called Rishabh ‘chotu bhaiya’. She wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Chotu bhaiya should play bat ball…main koyi munni nahi hoon badnaam hone with young kiddo darling tere liye #RAKSHABANDHAN mubarak ho.” The actress also added hashtags – RP CHOTU BHAIYYA, Cougar Hunter, and Don’t take advantage of a silent girl.Also Read - Rishabh Pant Named As Uttarakhand’s Brand Ambassador

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)



Urvashi responded to Rishabh’s post where he didn’t mention her name, however, many assumed it’s for Urvashi. The swashbuckling wicket-keeper batter wrote, “It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them,” read the note. He then added hashtags–Mera Picha Chhoro Behen (leave me alone sister) and Jhuth Ki Bhi Limit Hoti Hai (There’s a limit to lies too). Rishabh deleted the post later. Also Read - Another Rishabh Pant-Urvashi Rautela Saga? DC Skipper Deletes Cryptic Response To Actor's Viral Interview

The war of words between Urvashi and Rishabh started when the actress in an interview had claimed that a ‘certain RP’ waited for hours in a hotel lobby. She said, “Mr RP came to the hotel lobby and wanted to meet. Ten hours passed and I fell asleep. I couldn’t attend any calls and when I woke up I saw 16-17 missed calls and I felt so bad that someone was waiting for me and I couldn’t meet them. I told him we’ll meet when you come to Mumbai. We met in Mumbai but a huge drama happened with the paps and all.” Also Read - IND vs WI 1st T20I Highlights Scorecard: Rohit-Karthik Star With The Bat As India Beat Windies By 68 Runs

Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant were in the news earlier for dating each other. However, the cricketer denied all the reports and even blocked her on social media.

