Urvashi Rautela Wears Black See-Through Net Dress With Feathers at Paris Fashion Week 2023, Netizens Call Her ‘Black Crow’

Netizens call Urvashi Rautela a 'black crow' after she dropped a series of photos from Paris Fashion Week 2023 in a black fur dress. See pics!

Urvashi Rautela has once again set the fashion world on fire with her latest jaw-dropping appearance. Urvashi Rautela, who went to Paris Fashion Week 2023 as a showstopper, embraced her fierce side as she slipped into a captivating black net dress that oozed glamour and sensuality. Urvashi Rautela’s stunning black outfit is none other than LA Metamorphose, an ace designer renowned for pushing the boundaries of fashion. The figure-hugging silhouette of the dress accentuated her enviable curves while allowing glimpses of her flawless skin beneath the sheer fabric.

Complementing the net dress, Urvashi donned a black bralette with mini shorts that flaunted her toned legs. To add an element of drama and sophistication to her ensemble, Rautela draped a long feather stole on one side, cascading gracefully down her back. The rich black fur added a touch of luxury to the outfit, elevating her style to new heights. However, the netizens started calling her a ‘black crow’.

Have a look at Urvashi Rautela’s hot pics from Paris Fashion Week 2023:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

A look at the comment section:

Talking about the makeup, she went all bold with black smudged eyes, long lashes perfect contour, and matte nude lip shade to compliment her look with all royalty she tied up her hair in a sleek tight bun. Urvashi accessoried her look with diamond rings and mini flower hoop earrings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

