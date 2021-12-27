Model turned actor Urvashi Rautela never fails to disappoint her fans with her captivating persona and amazing style of fashion. Hate Story 4 fame has always been an icon of style in the industry that constantly wows the audience with her breathtaking beauty. The actor is quite active on social media and makes sure that her fans are aware of her whereabouts. Urvashi posted a series of videos on her Instagram account wearing crimson-colored beachwear, which drew our attention.Also Read - SA vs IND, 1st Test: Rain Washes Out Second Day's Play Without a Ball Being Bowled

Sanam Re actor wore a bikini top with a highly ruffled halter neckline and looked stunning. She paired it with a light and airy button-down skirt. Her slender legs were highlighted by a high split in the skirt. That wasn't the end of it. A straw hat with crimson embellishments completed the style icon's ensemble. Urvashi's strands were left cascading down her back for the beach atmosphere.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela)

Urvashi appears to be having fun by the pool in her Tutus Kurniati fashion brand, which costs around Rs 41,000. In her tropical two-piece, she can be seen flaunting her curvaceous body near the pool, and fans are enjoying it.

On her work front, she will be seen playing Poonam Mishra wife of inspector Avinash Mishra, played by Randeep Hooda in the web film ‘Inspector Avinash‘. Aside from that, she just unveiled the official poster for her upcoming film, ‘Dil Hai Gray,’ a Hindi remake of the Tamil film ‘Thiruttu Payale 2‘.