Urvashi Rautela Wishes Rumoured Ex Rishabh Pant: Actress Urvashi Rautela who was recently seen making headlines for doing nok-jhok with her rumored beau and Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant a month ago, posted a birthday post for him on Tuesday. Rishabh Pant turned 25 on October 4 and fans have started pouring in their wishes for him. Urvashi took to her Instagram account and dropped a video captioned Happy Birthday indirectly wishing the cricketer on his special day.Also Read - LIVE IND vs SA 3rd T20, Cricket Score: Will South Africa Avoid Whitewash Against Resilient India?

Urvashi Rautela looked hot in a shimmery red dress and posed with a beautiful smile in a short clip which she set to the background music of Student of the Year (SOTY). She also sent flying kisses while looking at the camera. Also Read - Rishabh Pant's Birthday: A Throwback To Southpaw's Match-winning Outing At Gabba | Watch Video

Urvashi Rautela’s video goes viral where she wishes Rishabh Pant

Fans were quick to relate her video with Rishabh Pant’s birthday and dropped hilarious comments below her clip. A user wrote, “Life ho to pant jaisi vrna jinda to …….. Khair chhodo “. Another wrote, “Kash meri ex bhi itni toxic hoti with smiling emoji”.

Rishabh Pant’s girlfriend Isha Negi also posted a reel for the Indian cricketer. She wrote, “Happy birthday my love” in the video.