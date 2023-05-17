Home

Entertainment

Urvashi Rautela’s Cannes 2023 Look in Pink Tule Gown Reminds us of Deepika Padukone’s Green Tule Gown From Cannes 2019

Urvashi Rautela’s Cannes 2023 Look in Pink Tule Gown Reminds us of Deepika Padukone’s Green Tule Gown From Cannes 2019

Urvashi Rautela's Cannes 2023 Look in Pink Tule Gown Reminds us of Deepika Padukone's Green Tule Gown From Cannes 2019

Urvashi Rautela's Cannes 2023 Look in Pink Tule Gown Reminds us of Deepika Padukone's Green Tule Gown From Cannes 2019

Cannes Film Festival 2023 kickstarted on May 16, 2023, with glitz, glamour, and extravagant fashion moments on the red carpet on day 1. Cannes Film Festival is back with its 76th edition at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès. This year, Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela took the event by storm with her stunning appearance at the festival’s opening ceremony. She walked the red carpet at Cannes 2023 for the second time and is among the several Indian celebs who arrived at Cannes on Day 1. Dressed in a mesmerizing pink tulle gown designed by Paris ace designer Sima Couture and adorned with Cartier crocodile jewelry, Urvashi Rautela showcased her impeccable style and left everyone in awe.

You may like to read

Urvashi donned an enormous pink tulle gown with tiered layers of floral ruffles. Completing her look with a statement neckpiece featuring two intertwined alligators. Her look reminded us of Deepika Padukone in a lime green tule gown that she wore at Cannes in 2019. The voluminous tulle gown was by designer Giambattista Valli.

Several Indian celebrities marked their appearance on day 1 at Cannes 2023 including Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, Manushi Chhillar.

Bollywood actresses like Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Hina Khan, Sunny Leone, Andrea Kevichusa, Kumar Sanu’s daughter Shanon K, Dolly Singh, Millo Sunka, Mrunal Thakur will also be seen gracing the coveted Cannes Film Festival this year.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.