Bollywood's hottest actor Urvashi Rautela on Saturday shared her first-ever striptease video with her fans, which she had performed at an event in Delhi with 'Yo Yo' Honey Singh. The sizzling diva, while sharing her sexy avatar, also announced that the second part of Love Dose is also coming, her viral hit song in collaboration with Yo Yo Honey Singh from his 2014 album Desi Kalakaar. Urvashi Rautela looked hot yet sexy in a sexy off-shoulder dress and performed the striptease during an event where she shared the stage with Honey Singh. In a video shared by Urvashi on Instagram, she can be seen dancing with the rapper to Love dose, while she opens a balloon sleeve from her satin dress and throws it at the crowd. The actress then quickly pulls up a part of her off-shoulder dress which was coming down. Seeing Urvashi, Honey Singh quips: "main kya fekoon? (What do I throw?)"

Sharing the video on Instagram, Urvashi Rautela wrote: “MY FIRST SEXY STRIPTEASE EVER KING LEGENDARY @yoyohoneysingh BROUGHT THE HOUSE DOWN & SET THE STAGE ON FIRE WITH OUR ICONIC #LOVEDOSE. LOVEDOSE PART 2 COMING SOON. @yoyohoneysingh : MAIN KYA FEKUN

@urvashirautela : ____ REPLY THE ANSWER ON THE COMMENTS BELOW. @singhstamusic @hommiedilliwala & @itsaslialfaaz thank you."

The video has gone viral and has crossed over 3,778,013 views on Instagram. Watch:

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will next be seen alongside Randeep Hooda in the web series Inspector Avinash.