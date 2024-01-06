Home

Christian Oliver, a US actor of German origin, and his two children died in an aircraft crash on Thursday off the shore of a Caribbean island.

US Actor Christian Oliver And His 2 Daughters Die in Caribbean Plane Crash

Christian Oliver, who is most known for his parts in the movies ‘Speed Racer‘ and ‘Valkyrie,’ died on Thursday in the Caribbean Sea alongside his two young kids when his little plane went down in the ocean, according to Deadline. According to the Royal St. Vincent and Grenadines police force, the aircraft was headed to St. Lucia when it had unknown problems shortly after takeoff, which caused it to crash into the ocean. Following the incident, four people were on board: Oliver (51), his daughters Annik (10) and Madita Klepser (12), and Robert Sachs, the plane’s owner and pilot.

Fishermen, divers, and Coast Guard personnel raced to the scene and recovered the corpses of the victims. They were all declared deceased by on-site medical personnel. As of Friday, examinations to ascertain the precise causes of death were still pending after the coast guard took the remains by boat to a nearby morgue. The cause of the crash is still being investigated. According to local reports, the pilot radioed the tower shortly after takeoff to advise that he was having problems and would be returning. That was the plane’s final transmission.

Oliver had just finished filming the final sequences of his latest picture, ‘Forever Hold Your Peace,’ directed by Nick Lyon and co-starring Bai Ling. On Saturday, he paid tribute to the late actor on Instagram writing, “Rest In Peace my friend @christianoliverofficial.”

Lyon took to Instagram on the final day of filming to pay tribute to Oliver, writing, “This is our 5th film together. @christianoliverofficial and I produced this one, and this is our last day of filming! We talked about producing a film together for years and finally did it! Thank you for being a great colleague, actor and friend @christianoliverofficial. #foreverholdyourpeace”

Oliver, who was born in Germany, collaborated with Steven Soderbergh on ‘The Good German,’ opposite Cate Blanchett and George Clooney, as well as with Brian Singer and Tom Cruise on ‘Valkyrie‘ and the Wachowskis on ‘Speed Racer‘ in 2008. His TV credits include ‘Saved By the Bell: The New Class,’ and his most recent films were ‘Indiana Jones‘ and ‘Dial of Destiny‘.

(With ANI inputs)

