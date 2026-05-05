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Ameesha Patel terrified after missile attacks force her flight to divert to Muscat instead of Mumbai: Still waiting…

Ameesha Patel terrified after missile attacks force her flight to divert to Muscat instead of Mumbai: ‘Still waiting…’

Ameesha Patel revealed Dubai International Airport was once again impacted due to recent missile attacks in the United Arab Emirates. The actress was travelling from New York City to Mumbai on an Emirates flight, which was later diverted to Muscat amid the tense situation.

Ameesha Patel (PC: Instagram)

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East involving the United States, Israel, and Iran has impacted several countries across the world. Recently, international flights have resumed amid the tense situation. Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel revealed that Dubai International Airport, one of the world’s busiest airports, has once again been affected due to recent missile attacks in the United Arab Emirates. The Gadar star shared on her Twitter account that her connecting flight from New York City to Mumbai was diverted to Muscat following the missile incidents in the UAE.

In her post, she wrote, “We have now been diverted to Muscat and are awaiting further information.” The actress also prayed for everyone’s safety amid the ongoing conflict and expressed hope that the situation would improve soon.

On my way back to

MUMBAI from NEW YORK on Emirates! As we were about to land in DUBAI the airspace closed in UAE due to fresh missile Attacks! We have now been diverted to MUSCAT n are awaiting further updates !! When will this WAR end !! Praying ❤️ — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) May 4, 2026

Been hours n hours at DUBAI airport !! And the wait continues …. Can’t wait to get home to MUMBAI ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Kcmrro3fyf — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) May 5, 2026



Ameesha Patel’s post is going viral on social media, with many users reacting in the comments section. Several people have expressed concern and prayed for the safety of the actress and the other passengers on board. Earlier, during the beginning of the war, several Indian celebrities, including Ajith Kumar and Sonal Chauhan, were stranded in Dubai and other Middle Eastern countries. Fortunately, they later returned safely to India.

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Also Read: Three Indians injured in UAE after fire breaks out following drone attack by Iran

Middle East conflict’s impact on the economy

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has had a major impact on the economies of several countries. In addition, tensions around the Strait of Hormuz — a crucial trade route controlled by Iran — have disrupted global trade and shipping movement. However, due to India’s balanced diplomatic relations with all the countries involved in the conflict, Indian vessels have continued to receive safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

Also Read: Gunfire near Donald Trump’s Office: White House locked down as secret service confirms shooting, armed person shot

Speaking about Ameesha Patel, the actress has been away from the film industry for quite some time. Her last film was released in 2024 but did not perform particularly well at the box office. Her most recent major success was Gadar 2, released in 2023, which also starred Sunny Deol, Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Manish Wadhwa, and Gaurav Chopra.

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