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Usha Mangeshkar gets emotional remembering Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle, says I have lost...

Usha Mangeshkar gets emotional remembering Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle, says ‘I have lost…’

Usha Mangeshkar opens up about Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle expressing deep emotions while recalling moments spent with her sisters and saying she feels the absence of her two elder sisters every day.

Usha Mangeshkar with late Asha Bhosle, Lata Mangeshkar (PC: Twitter)

The passing of music legends Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle has left a deep emotional void in their family. Their younger sister, Usha Mangeshkar, has now opened up about how life has changed after losing both her elder sisters. Speaking with honesty and emotion, she shared that the silence at home often feels heavy and difficult to deal with. For her the memories of growing up together and sharing a musical journey still remain strong but the absence of her sisters has created a sense of loneliness that she continues to carry in daily life.

What did Usha Mangeshkar say about her loss?

In an interview with ANI, Usha Mangeshkar spoke about the emotional impact of losing her sisters. She said, “My elder sister has passed away. I have lost my two elder sisters in the past eight years. It is a very big shock for me and also for the entire country as they lost a big singer.” Her words reflected not only personal grief but also the sense of loss felt by music lovers across the country. She also spoke about how difficult it has been to adjust to life without them.

How does she remember her sisters?

Usha Mangeshkar shared that her bond with Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle goes back to childhood. She recalled years of growing up together and being part of a musical family that shaped Indian music history. She said “I have a lot of memories. We have been together since childhood. Now I feel very lonely and sad at home.” These memories continue to stay with her even as she tries to cope with their absence in her everyday life.

Also read: Who is Asha Bhosle’s sister, Meena Khadikar? The 94-year-old sang this famous song

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The legacy of Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle

The Queen of Indipop, Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12 this year at the age of 92 after health complications. On the other hand, The Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6, 2022 also at the age of 92 after being hospitalised due to Covid and pneumonia.

Both sisters built extraordinary careers in Indian music. Lata recorded songs in over 36 languages and received honours including the Bharat Ratna in 2001. Asha Bhosle had a career spanning eight decades in which she sang over 12000 songs and received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

Also read: Asha Bhosle Death: Is there any coincidence between the passing away of Queen of Indipop and Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar?

The collaboration between Usha Mangeshkar, Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle

The sisters also created rare musical collaborations including “Are Koi Jao Re Piya Ko Bulao Re” from Patrani 1956 along with devotional tracks like “Shri Ganeshay Namah” and “Sai Rehem Nazar Karna.”

While trio songs were rare they often worked in pairs producing timeless duets such as “Man Kyon Behka Ri” (Utsav) and “Main Chali Main Chali” (Padosan). Usha Mangeshkar also frequently collaborated with her sisters in folk and dance numbers making their musical legacy even richer.

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