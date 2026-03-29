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Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 10: Pawan Kalyans film slows down after a strong start, crosses Rs 90 crore worldwide

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 10: Pawan Kalyan’s film slows down after a strong start, crosses Rs 90 crore worldwide

After a solid opening week, Ustaad Bhagat Singh sees a dip in collections but still manages to cross Rs 90 crore globally.

A strong opening, loud fan celebrations, and high expectations, Ustaad Bhagat Singh had all the right ingredients to dominate the box office. And for a while, it did. But now, as the film enters its second week, the story is slowly changing. The Pawan Kalyan starrer has crossed an important milestone at the global box office, but the numbers are beginning to show signs of slowing down. So, what’s really happening with the film’s run?

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 10: Where it stands now

As per the latest estimates, Ustaad Bhagat Singh has crossed Rs 90 crore worldwide, taking its total global gross to around Rs 92.62 crore. In India, the film has collected Rs 68.91 crore net so far, while the India gross stands at Rs 81.02 crore. Overseas markets have added another Rs 11.60 crore, helping the film reach this mark. While these numbers are decent, the bigger story lies in the film’s current trend.

The film started on a solid note, collecting Rs 65.95 crore in its first week. This set the tone for what looked like a promising run. However, from Day 8 onwards, the collections have dropped noticeably. On the second Thursday, the film earned Rs 1.00 crore, followed by Rs 1.10 crore on Friday. Even the weekend couldn’t bring a big jump. On Day 10, which was the second Saturday, the film managed only Rs 86 lakh. This dip suggests that the initial buzz is settling down faster than expected.

Day-wise box office trend: A clear dip

A closer look at the daily numbers shows the pattern clearly:

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Day 7: Rs 1.35 crore (around 18 percent occupancy)

Day 8: Rs 1.00 crore

Day 9: Rs 1.10 crore (22 percent occupancy)

Day 10: Rs 86 lakh (20 percent occupancy)

While there was a slight rise on Day 9, the overall trend remains downward.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Review: What’s working, what’s not

The film follows Bhagat Singh, played by Pawan Kalyan, as a man driven by strong values and a sense of justice. It is designed as a full-on commercial entertainer, largely riding on the actor’s star power. However, the response from critics and audiences has been mixed. As noted in reviews, Sreeleela brings energy to the screen, while Raashii Khanna offers a more balanced presence. But both characters feel underwritten, which limits their impact.

The supporting cast, despite having experienced actors, does not get enough space to shine. On the technical front, the film delivers what is expected, but the storytelling lacks depth in parts. With the film already crossing Rs 90 crore worldwide, the foundation is strong. But the real test now is whether it can regain momentum in the coming days.

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